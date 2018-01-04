Times Ten Cellars in Fort Worth to close at the end of the month

Just four days into the new year and we’ve already had our first dining casualty of 2018.

On Wednesday, Times Ten Cellars in Fort Worth announced via its Facebook page that it will be closing Jan. 28.

“After 8 AMAZING years, we regret to inform you that we will close our Fort Worth Times Ten Cellars location starting Sunday, January 28th. Thank you for allowing us to serve you and share in so many special occasions. We look forward to seeing you before we close and would love to raise a glass,” the post said.

The Foch Street wine bar first opened its doors in 2009 and over the years has become not only a great place to grab a glass of wine, but also a popular venue for milestone events. On Facebook, several Times Ten Cellars patrons shared their memories of engagements, weddings and special wine nights with friends.

“We got married there!!!!! That is so sad! We looked forward to going there every year for our anniversary,” one comment said.

“So sad to hear this! We had our surprise wedding here 6 years ago!! Wish y'all all the best,” read another comment.

No word yet on why the establishment is closing, though it’s no secret that the West 7th area has seen its share of businesses come and go. For those lamenting over the loss of the Fort Worth location, Times Ten Cellars’ original location in Dallas still remains open for business.