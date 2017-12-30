Restaurant RIP: Here, the most notable DFW dining spots to shut down in 2017

As we welcome the arrival of dozens of new restaurants in 2018, let’s not forget those we left behind. A moment of silence, please, for these DFW restaurants that passed on in ’17.
Amsterdam Falafelshop
First North Texas branch of a cool D.C.-based chain, which specializes in falafel sandwiches, opened in Deep Ellum with a big bang but struggled to maintain business; it shuttered over the summer.
Avanti Ristorante
Never miss a local story.
The first restaurant to open in downtown’s City Place development, this Fort Worth offshoot of a Dallas Italian/American spot had so much going for it: excellent food, reasonable prices — especially at lunch, when you could dine on a nice steak for less than $20 — and a beautiful dining room. Being a pioneer may have been its undoing. The location, while well-known now thanks to Wild Salsa and Hooters, was initially off-the-beaten-path for downtown diners.
Baker St. Pub & Grill/Sherlock’s Baker St. Pub & Grill
Various locations of the long-running Baker St. restaurants and bars closed throughout the state recently, including the Camp Bowie Baker St. and its sister restaurant Sherlock’s in Arlington.
Brewsters
Gotta hand it to this West 7th burger and beer joint for at least having the guts to take on nearby burger and beer joint untouchables Fred’s and Rodeo Goat. Not a bad run, either: nearly three years.
Dagwoods Grinders & Growlers
The first of local chef Dave Hollister’s three restaurants to open was the last to fall. Following in the footsteps of Dagwoods Fire Tap Grill and Common Ground Grill & Tap, both of which fell in 2016, this great little gourmet sandwich shop outside Ridgmar Mall closed in January.
Filament
Matt McCallister, one of Dallas’ top chefs, branched out from his Design District restaurant FT33 with this more casual Southern concept in Deep Ellum. It closed over the summer, a year and a half after opening, due to dwindling business.
Honey Smoke Pit BBQ/M Bistro
When will we ever learn? Two restaurants took stabs at the obviously cursed spot in Montgomery Plaza and both lasted just a few months. Let’s face it: The only type of restaurant that could survive in that space is a chain.
La Perla
After changing names and concepts, this downtown Latin-inspired restaurant closed earlier this year. The good news: In its place rose a new location of popular sandwich shop and bakery: Black Rooster Cafe.
Le Cep
Our city’s culinary horizons have greatly expanded over the past few years, but apparently we weren’t quite ready for David and chef Sandra Avila’s high-end European restaurant. While a hit with critics, the restaurant struggled during its three-year run. The space is being taken over by nearby Saint-Émilion Restaurant, whose owner, Bernard Tronche, will open a new bistro-style concept in Saint-Emilion’s old space.
Rafain Brazilian Steakhouse
The Brazilian steakhouse concept was too expensive and gluttonous for the West 7th crowd, which of course would much rather spend its money on booze.
Revolver Taco Lounge
After moving from the West 7th area to the Forest Park space where Sera Fine Dining & Wine and Sapristi! Bistro & Wine Bar had come and gone, Gino Rojas’ excellent taqueria quietly shut down, closing the book on a long-running restaurant saga that often played out on Rojas’ social media. You can still find his terrific duck tacos at the Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum.
Rivas Mexican Restaurant
Open more than 20 years, this family-run Mexican restaurant in River Oaks was one of the city’s best hidden gems, with inexpensive and generous breakfast dishes, freshly made flour tortillas and live music every Sunday morning.
Sissy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar
Opened in 2012, this Southern charmer in Dallas helped kick-start the local fried chicken trend but abruptly closed in September. Owner Lisa Garza-Selcer told CultureMap there were issues with the building.
Comments