You'll be waiting another day, at least, for your In-N-Out Burger fix

If you're still craving your In-N-Out Burger fix after Monday's abrupt closing you'll have to wait another day, at least, according to company officials.

The burger chain's restaurants in Texas will remain closed on Tuesday as they await a new shipment of hamburger buns, according to sources close to the situation.

On Monday, In-N-Out Burger determined that its shipment of hamburger buns to locations in Texas did not meet its quality standards and closed its 36 stores.

Later that afternoon, In-N-Out Burger executive vice president Bob Lang Jr. said in a news release that the buns the restaurant served did not present any food safety concerns.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun."

Lang added that a new shipment of buns is headed to their Texas locations and they expect to reopen their doors within the next 24 hours.