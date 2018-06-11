In-N-Out Burger fans were locked out Monday night in Texas. Blame it on the buns.

If your dinner plans included stopping by an In-N-Out Burger restaurant for dinner on Monday night, you may have run into shuttered doors at their Texas locations.

Officials from In-N-Out Burger reportedly discovered that their shipment of hamburger buns to locations in Texas did not meet quality standards, according to NBCDFW.com.

In-N-Out Burger Executive Bob Lang Jr., released a statement to the TV station stating that the buns did not present any food safety concerns.

"At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand. There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun."

The news of the closure came as a shock to hungry customers at In-N-Out Burgers’ West Seventh Street location. “We’re in town from Missouri and we’re sure hungry,” said Eric Nissen, 35, traveling with his three young sons. “Well, I guess we’ll just go next door to this Wendy’s.”

In his statement, Lang Jr. added that a new shipment of buns is headed to their Texas locations and they expect to reopen their doors within the next 24 hours.



