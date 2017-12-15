Another Asian restaurant coming to West 7th district: Zenna

The West 7th area has no shortage of Asian restaurants, and it’s getting closer to getting another.
Signage has been going up for Zenna, a Thai and Japanese restaurant, which will be in the same strip as Coyote Ugly and the new Ampersand coffeehouse/coffee-centric cocktail bar.
First opened in Plano in 2008, Zenna has two Dallas locations and one in Mesquite. Its owners also run Zhabuki Asian Shabu in Plano and Z Thai Restaurant in Lewisville.
The West 7th-area location, at 3001 Bledsoe St., has been in the works for about a year (plans were announced last December). According to Zenna’s website, it should be ready to open in the first quarter of 2018.
The shiny new exterior of the Fort Worth location is clad in aluminum, and the spacious interior remodel is well underway. When it opens, it will go head to head with a few other more established nearby restaurants that serve Asian food. Kona Grill, Blue Sushi and Sake, Hanabi Ramen & Izakaya and Oni Ramen are all within walking distance.
With a vast menu focusing on fresh, authentic ingredients and a full bar serving happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. daily, Zenna should fit right in to the West Seventh bar/restaurant scene. The happy-hour tapas menu includes many izakaya favorites like gyoza, edamame and yakitori chicken skewers.
Zenna also offers extended late-night service until 3 a.m.
The Thai section of the menu features expected favorites, from fried rice to noodle dishes and from curries to classics like pad prik king — which consists of spicy string beans with bell pepper and lime leaf stir-fried in red-chili curry sauce.
Zenna also has an extensive sushi menu (featuring sashimi, nigiri and roll format), including the Lizard Roll — spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado, topped with eel. Bento boxes are also available at lunch.
Other details such as the possibility of limited delivery service, and Zenna’a exact Fort Worth target date, were not available, as ownership could not be reached for comment. For updates, visit http://www.zennarestaurant.com.
