Eastern salmon (pan-seared salmon served on top of bell pepper, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom and sweet chili tamarind sauce) from Zenna Restaurant, due to open a Fort Worth location in early 2018
Eastern salmon (pan-seared salmon served on top of bell pepper, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom and sweet chili tamarind sauce) from Zenna Restaurant, due to open a Fort Worth location in early 2018 Zenna Facebook
Eastern salmon (pan-seared salmon served on top of bell pepper, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom and sweet chili tamarind sauce) from Zenna Restaurant, due to open a Fort Worth location in early 2018 Zenna Facebook

Restaurants

Another Asian restaurant coming to West 7th district: Zenna

By Courtney Dabney

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 15, 2017 12:36 PM

FORT WORTH

The West 7th area has no shortage of Asian restaurants, and it’s getting closer to getting another.

Signage has been going up for Zenna, a Thai and Japanese restaurant, which will be in the same strip as Coyote Ugly and the new Ampersand coffeehouse/coffee-centric cocktail bar.

First opened in Plano in 2008, Zenna has two Dallas locations and one in Mesquite. Its owners also run Zhabuki Asian Shabu in Plano and Z Thai Restaurant in Lewisville.

The West 7th-area location, at 3001 Bledsoe St., has been in the works for about a year (plans were announced last December). According to Zenna’s website, it should be ready to open in the first quarter of 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The shiny new exterior of the Fort Worth location is clad in aluminum, and the spacious interior remodel is well underway. When it opens, it will go head to head with a few other more established nearby restaurants that serve Asian food. Kona Grill, Blue Sushi and Sake, Hanabi Ramen & Izakaya and Oni Ramen are all within walking distance.

With a vast menu focusing on fresh, authentic ingredients and a full bar serving happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. daily, Zenna should fit right in to the West Seventh bar/restaurant scene. The happy-hour tapas menu includes many izakaya favorites like gyoza, edamame and yakitori chicken skewers.

Zenna also offers extended late-night service until 3 a.m.

The Thai section of the menu features expected favorites, from fried rice to noodle dishes and from curries to classics like pad prik king — which consists of spicy string beans with bell pepper and lime leaf stir-fried in red-chili curry sauce.

Zenna also has an extensive sushi menu (featuring sashimi, nigiri and roll format), including the Lizard Roll — spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado, topped with eel. Bento boxes are also available at lunch.

Other details such as the possibility of limited delivery service, and Zenna’a exact Fort Worth target date, were not available, as ownership could not be reached for comment. For updates, visit http://www.zennarestaurant.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In The Sack opens in Fort Worth

    Get a sneak peek of the new downtown Fort Worth location of In the Sack. The Dallas-based business offers both made-to-order and grab-n-go meals, as well as liquor, beer and wine.

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth 8:03

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth
Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017
Building the Zeke at Buddy's BBQ 2:24

Building the Zeke at Buddy's BBQ

View More Video