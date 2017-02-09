Coyote Ugly grand opening in West 7th district

Fort Worth's vibrant West 7th district welcomed "The Most Famous Bar on the Planet" to the neighborhood last night as Coyote Ugly Saloon opened its doors for a grand opening celebration.
Coyote Ugly announced that it was coming to Fort Worth back in 2015 and in this instance, it's a case of "good things come to those who wait."
Coyote Ugly first gained national attention in 1997 with the GQ article, The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon. The hit Coyote Ugly move was released in 2000 staring Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan and Maria Bello and grossed more than $113 million worldwide. There is also the reality show, The Ultimate Coyote Ugly Search that aired on CMT.
Those are not prerequisites to be able to have a good time at Fort Worth's newest hot spot, but it wouldn't hurt to know that it may not be the best idea to order water from one of the girls at the bar.
"Coyote Ugly is like Cheers on steroids," said Liliana Lovell, the Coyote Ugly Saloon founder better known as 'Lil' to fans of the movie and TV show. "At the end of the day, people come here to have fun. It's very familial, so you get regulars who come in, but they're a bit wilder than the Cheers group. But it's a lot of fun."
The first Coyote Ugly opened in New York City on Jan. 27, 1993, and there are now 25 locations around the world, each one being different as it is pegged to the specific space and market. The Fort Worth locale is the third Coyote Ugly in Texas, joining locations in Austin and San Antonio.
"We really put our heart into this one here in Fort Worth," Lovell said. "We had a muralist come in and our marketing director's mom actually created an American flag made out of jeans. The focal point is always going to be the bar and the girls, but honestly this is my favorite-looking of our bars. It's very pretty."
The focus and essentially the reason the new Coyote Ugly will either be a huge hit or simply blend in with all of the other bars in the corridor is going to be the girls, a.k.a. the Coyotes.
"When picking a Coyote, a lot of it is personality. I want a girl who is smart, funny, pretty and sexy," Lovell said. "Sexy means different things to different people, so they have to have some type of charisma that draws their attention. I like to think of it as a group. You want your Georgia Peach, but you also want your punk rocker. We want to hit all the demos to make the group more of a whole for everybody."
The question everyone always has when yet another bar opens in the West 7th area in what from the outside appears to be an area that is over-saturated with bars is why would you open here with all of this competition?
"When we saw the West 7th area, we really liked it and thought that we can't pass this opportunity up," Lovell said. "In my mind, having all the bars around here within walking distance is beneficial. We want people walking whether they come to us or go the other places. That's actually what we look for because in the end, it helps everyone.
"We want to be located in an entertainment district," she continued. "As we have been building the bar and getting ready to open, we've gotten to know the other bar owners and managers and everyone has been incredibly kind and welcoming to us. This is going to be fun."
COYOTE UGLY SALOON FORT WORTH 3005 BLEDSOE ST. (817) 815-8459
