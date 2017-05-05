Restaurants

85ºC Bakery Cafe planning to perk up Fort Worth

By Robert Philpot

About this time last year, reports started coming out about 85º Bakery Cafenicknamed “The Starbucks of Taiwan”moving into North Texas, beginning with a Carrollton location that has opened in the interim.

According to its website, there are two other DFW locations coming, in Plano and Richardson. But company representatives confirmed that a Fort Worth location is also en route.

BuildZoom, which connects businesses and other customers with building contractors, shows an 85º Bakery Cafe coming to 628 Harrold St. in a list of construction permits. That’s in the Left Bank shopping center anchored by the new Tom Thumb off of West 7th Street.

An 85º Bakery Cafe confirms the move-in, which is also included in a list of “tenants coming soon,” along with Hopdoddy Burger Bar, MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza and Nekter Juice Bar, on Left Bank parent Centergy Retail’s website.

The name “85°C” refers to the bakery chain's founder Wu Cheng-Hsueh’s belief that 85°C (185°F) is the optimal temperature to brew coffee, according to a release: “The chain began in 2004 in Taiwan and quickly spread across Asia. The brand now operates more than 985 stores worldwide, with heavy expansion in the US as a major market focus through the demand for more varied flavors, artisanal products and international food offering.”

A Frisco location is also planned.

One of the chain’s more unusual offerings is sea-salt beverages — including sea-salt coffee and sea-salt jasmine green tea. Bakery offerings include sweet and savory breads, and numerous cakes and pastries.

A target opening date has not been announced.

