Hopdoddy Burger Bar ready to hop into Fort Worth

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story Pause

1:06 Dads and daughters get down at Grapevine Compass Center

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

0:21 Two men shot to death overnight in Dallas apartment

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:58 O.D. Wyatt stays in mix for district title