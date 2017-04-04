Tom Thumb on West Seventh opens Wednesday

The anchor of the new Left Bank development along West Seventh Street will open its doors Wednesday.
A 53,000-square-foot Tom Thumb store will greet downtown shoppers who have been hungry for a second grocery option in the West 7th district.
The new store, Tom Thumb’s 58th, sits at the intersection of Seventh and Stayton streets facing away from Seventh and toward surrounding real estate developments that are still under construction, which will lend a sort of urban village effect to the area when everything is finished.
Mayor Betsy Price and Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce President Bill Thornton will participate in a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Wednesday, just inside the store’s main entrance.
The store is just across the train tracks from the development surrounding the Montgomery Plaza condominiums, and more residents will be following the Tom Thumb into the area. Six hundred multifamily units, flats and lofts are going up already as part of the Flats and the Lofts at Alta Left Bank, and another 600 units are in the works.
In keeping with Left Bank’s theme of walkability, the urban-concept store wants patrons to sit and stay a while. A full-service Starbucks is just off to the left from the main entrance, while a beer and wine bar will greet thirsty guests, who can also order from a grill menu featuring burgers and sandwiches. Through this weekend, select pints will be $1.
The store will have a sushi counter, for take-home or dine-in.
Until Wednesday, the only full-service grocery store in the neighborhood was the Super Target at 301 Carroll St., a mere five blocks from the new Tom Thumb. Tuesday afternoon, the increased traffic at Seventh and Stayton had already netted its first fender bender, and it stands to add to rush-hour congestion at the foot of the West Seventh Street Bridge.
When completed, Left Bank will include 110,000 square feet of retail shops and restaurants. Tom Thumb’s first confirmed neighbor will be Hopdoddy Burger Bar, an Austin-based burger chain that is targeting fall 2017 for its opening. The first phase of residential space could be ready for lease later this month.
