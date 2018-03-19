Easter brunch 2018: Where to eat out in DFW

Easter is one of those days when people — and even restaurants — who don't ordinarily do brunch decide to do brunch. So you have a lot to choose from, and the list below is only what we've culled so far; we will update as we get more info.
It probably should go without saying, but we'll say it anyway: Reservations are recommended. At many places, they're required. Procrastination is not a good idea. And the prices below do not include tax or tip.
A few restaurants that ordinarily do Sunday brunch — Little Red Wasp, Cafe Modern, Meso Maya, Piattello Italian Kitchen and others — will serve their regular brunch menus. Here's a taste of what else is going on.
Fort Worth/Tarrant/Denton
Never miss a local story.
Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will have its regular a la carte menu but also will also brunch specials such as "pig and fig" quiche, asparagus & country ham Benedict; chicken & waffles with a lemon-poppyseed waffle, and blueberry johnny cakes. 155. E. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2473, birdinthe.net
Buffalo West: The west Fort Worth steakhouse will have a buffet spread featuring roasted turkey, ham, 44 Farms roast sirloin, an omelet station and more, including a dessert bar. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (special Easter hours), 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, Fort Worth, 817-732-2370, www.buffalowestfw.com
The Capital Grille: A three-course brunch will feature a selection of starters, a choice of entree (including bone-in dry-aged New York strip with fried egg; lobster frittata; and more) and dessert. $49 adults ("endless" mimosas available for additional $14); "children's brunch" $15. 800 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-348-9200; also 500 Crescent Court, Dallas, 214-303-0500; thecapitalgrille.com
Chef Point Cafe: Chef Point takes a different approach to Easter weekend, with a Good Friday menu that is heavy on seafood and vegetarian dishes, although offerings like stuffed swordfish ($30) and smoked salmon fettuccine Alfredo ($18) might challenge the "fast" part of "fast and abstinence." Regular seafood offerings such as Jamaican seafood etoufee ($30) also will be available. That stuffed swordfish is also on the Easter Sunday menu, but so are Australian lamb chops ($27), blackened stuffed chicken or pork chop ($25) and more. And then there's that bread pudding dessert .... 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080, chefpointcafe.org
Clay Pigeon Food and Drink: The White Settlement Road restaurant will have its first-ever Easter Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1, featuring a four-course prix fixe menu. The first course is a brunch board of meats, cheeses and preserves for the table, followed by choices including cured salmon lox and cornmeal blini, banana nut bread pudding French toast, shrimp and grits, egg dishes and more, including Clay Pigeon's popular cheeseburger. Dessert will be an assorted cookie plate. $50 per person. 2731 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, 817-882-8065, http://www.claypigeonfd.com
Craft & Vine: The less-than-year-old Roanoke restaurant/wine bar will have an Easter buffet featuring a charcuterie station, an egg/omelet bar, a slider station and more. $36 adults (includes complimentary mimosa or bloody mary), $19 children. 310 S. Oak St. Suite 300, Roanoke, 817-464-8181, craftandvine.restaurant
Del Frisco's Grille: The more casual sibling of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will offer weekend-long specials, including bone-in prime rib. Also available, although it's a regular menu item: truffle-chive deviled eggs, which is sort of Eastery but it does have that "deviled" part. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 16, 154 E. Third St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9900; 1200 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-410-3777; locations also in Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com
Eddie V's Prime Seafood: A three-course lunch (if you don't count the warm cinnamon rolls that start things) will feature such items as Norwegian smoked salmon, Alaskan king crab omelet with three-citrus hollandaise, crispy chicken white cheddar jalapeño biscuit with sunny-side up egg and Sriracha honey syrup, bananas Foster cake with butter-pecan ice cream and more. $49 adults; $15 children. Full menu also available. 3100 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 817-336-8000; 4023 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, 214-890-1500; https://www.eddiev.com
Grace: The upscale downtown Fort Worth restaurant doesn't do brunch often —but it does on special occasions, such as Easter. A lot of the regular menu will be available, but there also will be brunch items such as eggs Benedict ($49, but it comes with petite filet and lump crab and bearnaise sauce), pain perdu ($14), quiche Lorraine ($21) and Duroc pork carnitas ($30). April 1, 777 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3388, http://gracefortworth.com
Lightcatcher Winery: This semi-hidden far west Fort Worth winery/restaurant has one of the nicest settings for an Easter brunch, and it promises a "lavish" buffet featuring prime rib, lamb, salmon, shrimp, salads, appetizers and sides, followed by a dessert buffet. $42 adults, $21 children 5-10, free for children 4 and under. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1, 6925 Confederate Park Road, Fort Worth, 817-237-2626, https://lightcatcher.com
Next Bistro: The Colleyville restaurant will have a three-course Easter Sunday brunch with options including escargot with puff pastry, clam chowder or field greens salad, spicy shrimp and andouille sausage over Charleston-style grits and more. A vegetarian entree is available upon request. $39.95 per person; kids menu available for $12.95 per child. 5003 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, 682-325-4046, nextwoodfiredbistro.com
Omni Fort Worth Hotel: As usual, the Omni does it up big for a holiday brunch, with a second-floor buffet featuring fruits, a chilled-cold bar, charcuterie, pastries, breakfast items, "chef actions stations" serving banana-leaf-wrapped lemon pollen mahi mahi and house-smoked coffee-rubbed beef brisket, entrees and a lot of desserts. $65 adults, $35 children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1 (seating available every half-hour), 1300 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-350-4106, https://www.omnihotels.com
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: The steakhouse chain, which recently opened a Grapevine location, will open early (11 a.m.) Easter Sunday, but later in the day (4-9 p.m.) it will offer a three-course Easter Sunday special ($34.95), featuring salad, the steakhouse's signature "7-finger pork chop" and a dessert trio featuring vanilla-bean creme brulee, "chocolate crunch" and praline cheesecake. The adjacent Bar 79 will have an Easter Sunday social hour 4-9 p.m., featuring $9 cocktails and "bar bites." 2400 W. Texas 114, Grapevine, 682-477-2261, http://www.perryssteakhouse.com; locations also in Dallas and Frisco.
Restaurant 506 at the Sanford House: A three-course menu will include such entree options as a salmon Benedict bagel, quiche Lorraine, lamb shepherd's pie and more. And then there's that dessert called "chocolate caramel chocolate decadence" .... $49.95 per person; $14.95 per child 12 years old and younger; "kids' Easter plate" featuring honey-glazed sliced ham with tarragon sweet-potato mash and spring vegetables plus vanilla ice-cream dessert available for $24.95. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 506 N. Center St., Arlington, 817-861-2129, https://www.thesanfordhouse.com
Queenie's Steakhouse: A three-course Easter menu will feature tapas (including huckleberry foie biscuits with rattlesnake gravy); a choice of fettine trio Benedict, chicken-fried quail and smoked-cheddar waffle, or grilled salmon with blue-corn grits; and dessert (mesquite carrot cake with goat-cheese butter cream and toffee ice cream). $38 per person. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, 115 E. Hickory St., Denton, 940-442-6834, http://queeniessteakhouse.com
Taste Project: Taste's philosophy is pay what you can, and that holds true for Easter brunch at the restaurant, which is not typically open on Sundays. A menu was not available at press time. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1, 1200 S. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-759-9045, https://www.tasteproject.org
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar: More Easter brunch action at the Shops at Clearfork: Twigs will have a buffet featuring lots of breakfast items (although we kinda zeroed in on the creme brulee French toast), omelets and Benedicts made to order, a carving station (featuring prime rib, Alaskan salmon and ham), desserts and more. Bloody marys and mimosas will be available for an additional charge. $28.99 adults (champagne brunch $35.99), $13.99 children 6-12; free for children 5 and under). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1, 5289 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 817-764-0025, https://twigsbistro.com
DALLAS and beyond
The Adolphus: The downtown Dallas hotel will serve its first Easter brunch in 10 years in its 19th-floor ballroom. The buffet will include chicken and waffles with maple bourbon aioli; roasted leg of lamb with garlic confit; a raw-seafood bar with oysters, crab claws and shrimp cocktails; and a selection of desserts including liquid-nitrogen gelato and a "chocolate Easter Bunny showpiece." For a full menu, check out the Facebook event page. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1. $95 adults; $25 children 10 and under; valet parking is included in ticket price. 1321 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-651-3516, details and full menu on Facebook event page.
Lark on the Park: The Klyde Warren Park restaurant (which is actually across from the park, not on it) will have a few extra items on its usual brunch menu, including olive-oil poached salmon, shrimp picatta, braised rabbit (don't tell the Easter Bunny) and French toast casserole with peach, blackberry and blueberry). 2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, 214-855-5275, http://www.larkonthepark.com
The Rustic: The Uptown Dallas restaurant with the big back yard will join with Texas Ale Project for some Easter hops of a different kind with its first Easter Keg Hunt. On March 31, adults (i.e. the ones of legal drinking age) are invited to hunt down about 10 empty kegs that will be decorated as Easter eggs and Easter bunnies. The one who finds the most kegs (and takes pictures of them) and makes it to the Rustic by 4 p.m. will win a full keg of Texas Ale Project's 50 FT Jackrabbit IPA. Clues will be available March 31 on The Rustic’s Facebook and Instagram pages and Texas Ale Project’s social pages. The Rustic is at 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com
Table 13: This Addison spot is offering an a la carte menu with more than a half-dozen entree options ranging from crab-cake Benedict ($24) to prime rib-eye ($42), but what really got our attention was the dessert: chocolate Kahlua cake with espresso gelato ($8). Seatings available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1. 4812 Belt Line Road, Addison, 972-789-9558, http://www.table13addison.com
Comments