Bonnell's Waters in Fort Worth adds weekend seafood brunch

Sundance Square's Waters Restaurant finally launches its brunch menu Saturday, just in time for the holiday.
The Jon Bonnell seafood restaurant has added a lump crabcake Benedict ($20), an andouille Benedict ($18) and a shrimp-andouille omelet with poblano ($19).
Yes, Waters serves ham-sausage egg tacos ($12) and cornflake-crusted French toast ($11). The menu also offers sides such as bacon and hash browns.
Waters is open for lunch or brunch and dinner daily; 301 Main St., 817-984-1110, waterstexas.com.
A late update on Easter brunch
If you waited until now to book an Easter brunch reservation, you've almost waited too long.
Some restaurants with good availability at midweek, according to OpenTable.com:
▪ The Mercury Chophouse prime steakhouse in downtown Fort Worth is open all day, serving a $39.95 dinner with a choice of prime rib, lamb chops or pork chops; 525 Taylor St., 817-336-4129, mercuryfw.com.
▪ The Crockett Row location of Arizona-based Kona Grill, which has a handsome patio overlooking University Drive, is serving special Easter items such as king crab eggs Florentine, bacon-and-eggs served open-face on toasted ciabatta, a strawberry-kiwi tuna roll or banana-walnut pancakes.
Kona Grill is open for lunch and dinner daily at 3028 Crockett St.., near the corner at University across from The Modern; 817-210-4216, konagrill.com.
▪ Both downtown and Tanglewood locations of Meso Maya, the Mexico City-style restaurant from the same company as El Fenix, have space available for families.
Meso Maya's brunch features huevos Motulenos Yucatan-style, huevos “borrachos” with brisket or chorizo, migas with chorizo, chilaquiles verdes or a “Mexican” French toast with egg-battered pan dulce, berries and cinnamon syrup.
It's downtown at 604 Main St. or in Trinity Commons at 3050 S. Hulen St.; mesomaya.com.
Here's a big hotel Easter buffet
Cast Iron in the Omni Fort Worth hotel is the heir to the long-standing legacy of downtown holiday brunch buffets, and for Easter it expands into the upstairs ballroom.
Cast Iron's buffet features a choice of clove-stuffed ham or grilled chicken as entrees, along with smoked brisket and lemon mahi-mahi.
There's a breakfast station, a cheese-charcuterie table, vegetables, greens and a wide array of bakery breads.
Desserts include pecan carrot cake, caramel profiteroles, chocolate marquise cake, bread pudding, pineapple fritters and cupcakes, along with chocolate eggs.
It's an ambitious spread even by Omni standards, and for an ambitious price: $65, or $35 for children.
it's served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 817-350-4106, omnihotels.com/fortworth.
(Other holiday buffets: Buttons, the Gardens Restaurant, Flight at Eagle Mountain Lake, Heaven's Gate —only $14.99! — and Rolling Hills Country Club.)
Best Tex-Mex: Fort Worth — or Grapevine?
USA Today is conducting a poll for the best Tex-Mex restaurant in Texas.
You can guess who's among the top 10: venerated Joe T. Garcia's in Fort Worth, Matt's El Rancho in Austin, Ninfa's on Navigation in Houston and Mi Tierra in San Antonio.
But the top polling restaurants also include another local favorite: Mi Dia From Scratch in Grapevine. Also on the ballot: Enchiladas Ole in Fort Worth.
As of midweek, the poll leader was L&J Cafe in El Paso. Vote at 10best.com.
