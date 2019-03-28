Cubs and Rangers fans irate at long lines to enter Globe Life Park on Opening Day

In this the final year of Globe Life Park, a tradition unlike no other returned to Arlington: Getting into the stadium.

Well after Mike Minor’s first pitch on Opening Day, thousands and thousands of seats were empty for a game that was supposedly sold out. The tickets were indeed sold. The fans just could not get to them on time.

For whatever the reason, this always seems to be an issue at the Ballpark.

Impatient to angry fans waited in line at the home plate entry for as much as 45 minutes, leaving a lot of empty seats well into the second and even third inning. Fans could be heard complaining quite loudly, many using colorful four-letter words, during their wait.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Not exactly the best look, but not entirely the Rangers’ fault on this one. There were shorter lines, and other points of entry fans simply did not use. Fans didn’t see the shorter lines, or were unaware.

The Rangers issued the following statement:

“We did make the change described below in increased digital ticketing. That may have caused some more questions when people went through the gates but the scanning process went pretty smoothly. Fans who held tickets for today were informed of this change in advance.

“Over the last few years, tailgating on opening day has become more and more popular and as a result, you have a big surge of fans trying to enter the park in the last 30 minutes before the game, especially from the north. And with the addition of Texas Live! we saw more fans hanging out there until soon prior to first pitch south of the park. Our security and customer service personnel were moving fans through as fast as possible through all entrances.

“Ultimately, all of the lines were gone by 3:45, 37 minutes after first pitch. And that is about the same timing as the last several years.”

And this also seems to be an issue at games where the crowds exceed 40,000 which, this season, does not figure to happen often.





The club also re-did its ticket policy this season, and will no longer permit print-at-home tickets to gain entry into the stadium. The move was made in an attempt to avoid ticket fraud.

By the top of the fourth inning, it appeared nearly everyone who had a ticket and wanted to use it rather than mill about the concourse, was able to gain entry.