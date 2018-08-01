A major point of concern for Cowboys’ David Irving appears to be coming together

David Irving needs a lot to reassemble his fractured NFL career, and at least one element in the suspended Dallas Cowboys’ defensive tackle’s life appears to be coming together. Or settling down.

His much publicized difficult relationship with the mother of his daughter has reached a point of peace. Angela Sanchez, who is the mother of Irving’s 5-year-old daughter, said she and Irving are “getting along better now.”

Call this a major positive for Irving.

Irving, who was suspended the first four games of the season for the second consecutive year for failing a drug test, is eligible to practice and play during the preseason. He, instead, is in counseling.

One of the most volatile points for Irving this offseason has been his relationship with Sanchez. The two, who had an on/off relationship for several years, had been battling in an ugly custody dispute, which included various accusations of abuse, that were later recanted.

“We still haven’t got the whole custody situation handled but I’m glad he is having a better mindset and hoping with time things will be the way they’re supposed to be,” she said. “I really do hope he gets the help he needs in there and can continue to grow into the great man I know he is capable of being.”

This type of development is essential for Irving, not to be re-instated by the NFL but to extend a career that has shown considerable promise.

He is only 24, and the team is giving him what will be a last chance in 2018 to get it together, or it will move on.

At 6-foot-7 and 291 pounds, he has the frame and athleticism to be an upper-tier defensive tackle. He’s shown that repeatedly. He collected seven sacks in eight games last season for the Cowboys, and often times was their best defensive lineman behind Tank Lawrence.

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, and the Cowboys are looking for virtually any reason to give him a new deal. Guys of his ability and talent are not easy to find.

But his behavior has frustrated coaches to no end and, despite his considerable ability, they are just about ready to be done.

To date, Irving’s biggest problem has been David Irving.

He is in counseling to address one issue. But another, perhaps more difficult problem, is at a point of peace.