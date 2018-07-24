Troubled Dallas Cowboys DT David Irving is not reporting to start of training camp

A roller coaster offseason is continuing for Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving who did not report to training camp with the rest of the team on Tuesday, per multiple sources.

There is no timetable for him to report as he has been excused to address ongoing personal issues, per sources.

Irving is already suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The training camp hold up came on the same day sources confirmed that Irving will not be punished by the league under the personal conduct policy stemming from a domestic violence allegation made by a former girlfriend that was later recanted.

He was cleared by the Frisco police in April but the matter was still under investigation by the NFL, who can punish players absent charges or a conviction, as running back Ezekiel Elliott found out last year when he served a six-game suspension.

Getting cleared by the NFL is only part what has been a troubled offseason for Irving. The four-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy means that he will miss the first four games for the second straight season. He was suspended for the first four games last year for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The latest suspension was announced in June following the conclusion of the mandatory minicamp when Irving finally showed up at the team facility to avoid being fined. He has missed the majority of the offseason program and organized team activities because of personal issues.

Irving won sole custody of his daughter after a court battle with his ex-girlfriend but admittedly struggled with finding proper child care.

He was still expected to join the Cowboys for the start of camp and play in the preseason even though he would have to leave start his suspension the Sunday for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Now there is a question of whether Irving will participate in camp at all.

If the issues he is dealing with couldn’t be handled over the last five weeks, there is a chance they won’t be resolved before the Cowboys break camp Aug. 17.