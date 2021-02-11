Last stop for U.S. Wrestling Team before Japan Olympic Games? Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena

United States’ Jordan Ernest Burroughs celebrates after defeating Khetik Tsabolov, of Russia, in the men’s freestyle 74-kg category during the final of the Wrestling World Cup in Paris in Aug. 2017. The U.S. Wrestling Team Olympic Team Trials will be held at Dickies Arena April 2-3. AP

Members of the USA Wrestling team scheduled to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics will be settled in Fort Worth.

The Olympic Team Trials will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on April 2-3. The champions from the event become eligible to represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Games, scheduled for Aug. 1-7. The 2020 Olympics were delayed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s only the second time the Olympic wrestling team trials have been held in Texas and the first since Dallas hosted the event in 2000.

“USA Wrestling is extremely grateful to the Fort Worth Sports Authority, the incredible Dickies Arena and Texas USA Wrestling for their tireless efforts to host one of the most important wrestling events in the history of American wrestling,” USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender said in a news release. “No event in our sport provides more drama and emotion than the U.S. Olympic Team Trials and this year’s event will be no exception.

The event includes all three Olympic wrestling teams competing for the right to advance to the Olympics, including the men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman.

Matt Homan, who manages Trail Drive Management Corp., which operates Dickies Arena, said the wrestlers will be “Safely welcomed.” Limited spectators will be permitted. Ticket information is coming soon.

“We take great pride in hosting world-class sporting events at Dickies Arena,” he said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to safely welcome USA Wrestling and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee as they host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials this April.”

The wrestling trials were originally scheduled for University Park, Pa., a year ago.

The U.S. team has already qualified to compete in the Tokyo Games in 15 of the 18 weight classes, including men’s and women’s competition. The three outstanding remain 77 Kg Greco-Roman, 130 Kg Greco-Roman, and 65 Kg men’s freestyle.