Why Yuja Wang is replacing Yo-Yo Ma for Fort Worth Symphony concert at Dickies Arena

Yo-Yo Ma has pulled out of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Gala at Dickies Arena on Feb. 20.

Pianist Yuja Wang is replacing the cellist. Ma has canceled all live performances that require travel for his own health and safety, according to FWSO president and CEO Keith Cerny. Representatives for Ma have not responded to an email. Ma’s decision is presumably because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yo-Yo Ma committed to headlining our 2021 gala prior to the pandemic,” Cerny said in a released statement Monday morning. “Out of an abundance of caution, he’s made the decision to withdraw from participating in the Fort Worth gala. While we are disappointed, we certainly understand and respect his decision.”

Cerny applauded the orchestra in his statement on Friday when the change was first announced.

“While we are certainly disappointed Yo-Yo Ma is unable to join us, Fort Worth should be proud of the resiliency of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for continuing to keep the music playing,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have Yuja Wang headlining and performing.”

Wang will perform the Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 with the FWSO and conductor Eric Jacobsen.

“We appreciate all the support from the community, and are looking forward to a very special evening of live music and entertainment,” Cerny said.

Yuja, 33, is a Beijing native and has become something of a rock star among concert pianists with her dramatic flair and style.

For ticket information or changes, customers can contact the Fort Worth Symphony box office by email at boxoffice@fwsymphony.org or by phone at 817-665-6000 or by contacting Ticketmaster.com.

After the concert, a black-tie gala dinner is scheduled at Dickies Arena. Guests who want to sponsor the dinner or have questions are encouraged to contact Jonathan Neumann at jneumann@fwsymphony.org or by calling 817-665-6500 ext. 118.