North Texas welterweights will square off in Dickies Arena’s first boxing event

Dickies Arena has already hosted just about everything in its short life, including rock concerts, K-Pop shows and a rodeo.

It will add boxing to its repertoire when two DFW-based welterweights face off on March 20.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie takes on Maurice Hooker of Dallas in a fight that could have world title implications. It will be available to watch on a live stream on the DAZN app. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are priced between $40 and $200 and are available at www.dickiesarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

“It’s rare that two fighters get to square off in front of their hometown fans, but with Dickies Arena just down the road from where both Vergil and ‘Mo’ were born, this venue is exactly the right place for this fight,” Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya said in a released statement.

It will be the first fight for Hooker (27-1-3) after 15 months away, partly because of the pandemic. The former WBO junior welterweight champion won a first-round TKO of Uriel Perez in his last fight in December 2019 in Phoenix. That was a catchweight bout of 144 pounds. His previous fight was his first career loss at College Park Center on UT Arlington’s campus in July 2019.

Hooker doesn’t sound concerned about fighting again in his backyard.

“I’m excited to be fighting so close to home where my family, friends, and hometown fans can come out and support my return to the ring,” he said. “We are going to put on one hell of a show for all of our hometown fans on March 20 at Dickies Arena.”

Ortiz is 16-0 with 16 knockouts, but beating Hooker would be his most impressive win to date. He last won a seventh-round TKO against Samuel Vargas in July.

“Dickies Arena is a perfect sized venue, and it looks like it will be able to hold a substantial number of fans, so everybody needs to come out and support all the fighters,” Ortiz said. “I’m really hyped for this fight.”

Russian Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov (11-0, 11 KOs) makes his U.S. debut in a NABF heavyweight co-main event bout against a to-be-announced opponent.

Seven other undercard fights are scheduled.