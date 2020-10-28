Dallas Stars
‘I wanna hate it, but I kinda love it.’ Reaction to Dallas Stars’ new neon uniforms.
The Dallas Stars unveiled new, alternate uniforms featuring neon green highlights and lettering and a “Come and Take It” flag inside the collar.
The Stars say the special “Blackout” uniforms are “Inspired by Dallas. Designed for Texas.” The “Come and Take It” logo is taken from the Texas Revolutionaries in their fight against Mexico.
The uniforms are expected to be worn 12 to 15 times during the 2021 season, which has yet to be set. The Stars’ new sweaters received mixed reaction on social media, with many commenting that American Airlines Center should be outfitted with blacklights to make the neon color really pop. Not sure how hockey would go in a dark arena.
