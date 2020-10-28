‘I wanna hate it, but I kinda love it.’ Reaction to Dallas Stars’ new neon uniforms.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars unveiled new, alternate uniforms featuring neon green highlights and lettering and a “Come and Take It” flag inside the collar.

The Stars say the special “Blackout” uniforms are “Inspired by Dallas. Designed for Texas.” The “Come and Take It” logo is taken from the Texas Revolutionaries in their fight against Mexico.

Inspired by Dallas.

Designed for Texas. pic.twitter.com/iRgpjT02lP — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

The uniforms are expected to be worn 12 to 15 times during the 2021 season, which has yet to be set. The Stars’ new sweaters received mixed reaction on social media, with many commenting that American Airlines Center should be outfitted with blacklights to make the neon color really pop. Not sure how hockey would go in a dark arena.

Lone Star hockey pic.twitter.com/qIv6yA6vcC — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

Back in black pic.twitter.com/WNeqXHso1n — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

“Inspired by Dallas” ... welp, they got both the strip club lighting and glow from radioactive oil, so spot on! — Seanmo (@seanmohen) October 28, 2020

I want the entire arena dark, then the blacklights come on, then Pantera starts playing, them the team skates into the ice in he dark, just that neon green popping out and flying around on the ice. Please tell me that will happen. I will buy tickets and come down to see it. — Joe Worley (@OneWearyJello) October 28, 2020

First losing the cup and now this monstrosity? There’s only so much stars fans can take. — Deena Riley (@deenariley) October 28, 2020

For real though, can we have some black light games!? Bc that would be pretty bad ass! — SarahBewley_Realty (@SarahB_MSRE) October 28, 2020

I wanna hate it, but I kinda love it. https://t.co/zll3cP6meb — Jonesy (@colelikeshockey) October 28, 2020