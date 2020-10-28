Dallas Cowboys tap country star Kane Brown for Thanksgiving Day halftime show

Country music artist Kane Brown will be the halftime act for the Dallas Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving Day game.

It’s the 23rd season the Cowboys have featured a halftime performer as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to help drive Salvation Army donations.

The Cowboys play the Washington Football Team at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium on Fox (KDFW/Ch. 4).

The coronavirus pandemic has made donations to help pay for shelter and meals more necessary than ever, according to a Salvation Army news release. Donations also help provide Christmas toys for children and social service programs “to millions of people in need year-round.”

“There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need,” said Brown, 26, a Tennessee native. “2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond.”

The Red Kettle Campaign raised $126 million in 2019 and supported services to more than 23 million Americans, the Salvation Army said.

Past performers include Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis, Daughtry, and Reba McEntire.