Dallas Cowboys
Former teammates react to Dez Bryant back in NFL on Baltimore Ravens practice squad
Dez Bryant is back with an NFL team for the first time in XX years after the Baltimore Ravens signed the former Dallas Cowboys star to their practice squad.
Bryant worked out with the Ravens during training camp but left the team unsigned in August.
Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 but he tore his Achilles’ tendon a few days later. Bryant was a three-time All-Pro receiver during eight seasons with the Cowboys.
“My emotions running high right now,” Bryant posted on Twitter. “I’m thankful. I can’t stop crying. Put a shield over what you love and never give up.”
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments