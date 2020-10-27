Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Former teammates react to Dez Bryant back in NFL on Baltimore Ravens practice squad

Dez Bryant is back with an NFL team for the first time in XX years after the Baltimore Ravens signed the former Dallas Cowboys star to their practice squad.

Bryant worked out with the Ravens during training camp but left the team unsigned in August.

Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 but he tore his Achilles’ tendon a few days later. Bryant was a three-time All-Pro receiver during eight seasons with the Cowboys.

“My emotions running high right now,” Bryant posted on Twitter. “I’m thankful. I can’t stop crying. Put a shield over what you love and never give up.”

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
