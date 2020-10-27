Former teammates react to Dez Bryant back in NFL on Baltimore Ravens practice squad

Dez Bryant is back with an NFL team for the first time in XX years after the Baltimore Ravens signed the former Dallas Cowboys star to their practice squad.

Bryant worked out with the Ravens during training camp but left the team unsigned in August.

Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 but he tore his Achilles’ tendon a few days later. Bryant was a three-time All-Pro receiver during eight seasons with the Cowboys.

“My emotions running high right now,” Bryant posted on Twitter. “I’m thankful. I can’t stop crying. Put a shield over what you love and never give up.”

Welcome to Baltimore, @DezBryant



We have signed WR @DezBryant to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/DsANLujwWe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 27, 2020

My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

