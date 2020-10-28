Dismal Dallas Cowboys sending strong message with pending fire sale of underperformers

Nose tackle Dontari Poe (95), who knelt during the playing of the national anthem before every game but has underperformed on the field, was told he would be released by the Dallas Cowboys if they couldn’t find a trade partner. AP

If there was a question about what side owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office was backing between the players and the coaches during a dismal start to the season that has including finger pointing, anonymous sources and slovenly play, the answer has been made loud and clear with the jettisoning of three players in the past two days.

One day after defensive end Everson Griffen was traded to the Detroit Lions for a conditional sixth-round pick, the Cowboys informed defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley they would be cut if the team couldn’t find a trade partner, per the NFL Network.

A Cowboys sourced declined comment, citing the increased difficulty of making something happen everyone knew their plans.

The NFL trade deadline is not until next Tuesday but team’s are making moves early to get the players through the COVID-19 protocols to they can be available to play as soon as possible.

While acknowledging the trade of Griffen partly to give some younger players like Randy Gregory and Bradley Anae more opportunities, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy declined to comment on Worley and Poe Tuesday morning

“Everson is the only announcement I have today to talk about,” McCarthy said.

He wouldn’t even acknowledge if Worley or Poe were going to practice.

“Everson is really the only one I have to talk about right now,” McCarthy said.

Of course, neither were at practice Tuesday as the team would prefer to avoid an injury that could thwart a trade or complicate a release.

The message to the rest of the team’s downtrodden and broken locker room is simple. The coaches are here to the stay and the players must perform or be gone, no matter what McCarthy said.

“I don’t really rely on actions or transactions to really send messages,” McCarthy said. “They know clearly how I feel as far as the process of where the team needs to get to and how we’re going to do it. This business is about opportunity and making the best of your opportunity. That’s really what all of the personnel decisions will come down to.”

Personnel decisions and transactions are also about making the team better.

Getting rid of three veterans won’t immediately improve a Cowboys team and a defense that is on pace to set a new franchise record for points allowed and currently ranks last in the league in rushing defense.

While Griffen was second on the team with 2.5, Poe didn’t provide the anchor against the run that his 345-frame was expected to.

Poe, who signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Cowboys in March, has just seven tackles and zero sacks despite playing 253 snaps in seven games, the most of any Cowboys interior defender this season.

Worley has allowed 10 of 12 targets his way to be completed and was repeatedly victimized for big plays due to coverage busts or getting beat.

Worley played 246 snaps for the Cowboys this season, behind only Jourdan Lewis and rookie Trevon Diggs in the secondary.

But the Cowboys had already seen enough. He was in on just one play in the 25-2 loss against Washington last Sunday.

The moves clearly can’t make the Cowboys worse and they do provide developmental opportunity for future growth.

And whether real or imagined, it almost certainly sends a message to the rest of the disappointing team.