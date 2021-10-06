Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Week 5, TV, line, time, spread

The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 season finale in New York. It was their first win over the Cowboys since Dec. 2016. AP

The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to increase their lead in the NFC East when they host the New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys have won seven of the past eight meetings with the Giants but lost the last one in the season finale 23-19 on the road last season. It was New York’s first win against the Cowboys since December 2016 when they swept the two-game set against a 13-3 Dallas team. The last time the Giants beat the Cowboys in Arlington was in the 2016 season opener, 20-19.

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs. New York Giants (1-3)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: FOX/Ch. 4 KDFW (with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -6.5 (Over/under: 52.5)

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 3:09 PM.