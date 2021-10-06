Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Week 5, TV, line, time, spread
The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to increase their lead in the NFC East when they host the New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys have won seven of the past eight meetings with the Giants but lost the last one in the season finale 23-19 on the road last season. It was New York’s first win against the Cowboys since December 2016 when they swept the two-game set against a 13-3 Dallas team. The last time the Giants beat the Cowboys in Arlington was in the 2016 season opener, 20-19.
Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs. New York Giants (1-3)
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
TV: FOX/Ch. 4 KDFW (with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews)
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”
Line: Cowboys -6.5 (Over/under: 52.5)
This story was originally published October 6, 2021 3:09 PM.
