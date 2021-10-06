Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Week 5, TV, line, time, spread

The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 season finale in New York. It was their first win over the Cowboys since Dec. 2016.
The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 season finale in New York. It was their first win over the Cowboys since Dec. 2016. Adam Hunger AP

The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to increase their lead in the NFC East when they host the New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys have won seven of the past eight meetings with the Giants but lost the last one in the season finale 23-19 on the road last season. It was New York’s first win against the Cowboys since December 2016 when they swept the two-game set against a 13-3 Dallas team. The last time the Giants beat the Cowboys in Arlington was in the 2016 season opener, 20-19.

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs. New York Giants (1-3)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: FOX/Ch. 4 KDFW (with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -6.5 (Over/under: 52.5)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 3:09 PM.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service