‘Decent guy, just not very good.’ Dallas Cowboys fans split over Jaylon Smith’s release

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was released by the team on Tuesday despite five years left on his contract. AP

If there was one Dallas Cowboys player that elicited more angst and discussion over the past several years it was clearly Jaylon Smith.

Now that he’s gone after the Cowboys released him outright on Tuesday, fans will have to find another player to argue about on social media. (Don’t worry, there are plenty of options.)

While it was clear that Smith’s performance had diminished the past two seasons, nothing made it more clear about where he stood within head coach Mike McCarthy’s defense than his lack of playing time this season. In short, Smith had become somewhat of a liability on the field.

Apparently, some Cowboys fans didn’t notice his diminished skills and plenty were caught off guard by the surprise move. In their defense, it’s not a typical move made by team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, especially with a player such as Smith, who was appreciated in the locker room and loved playing for America’s Team.

Perhaps, however, after a 3-1 start, Jones is looking at the bottom line more than ever and sees a deep playoff run with this team. If so, the Cowboys just cut off some fat and protected themselves somewhat financially if Smith had been injured at some point through the 2022 season. They’ll still have to pay his $7.2 million base salary this year and take a cap hit.

Decent guy just not very good. — KH (@Hufse01) October 6, 2021

No more celebrations after a tackle 15 yards down field :( — Dallas (3-1) fantasy(3-1) (@nflincider) October 6, 2021

It’s was a gamble to keep him but we could have done a June 1st cut and got more space unless they already know they can do that with DLaw — Ryan Hutson (@ryan_hutson) October 6, 2021

Shocking for depth reasons but not shocking it actually happened in all honesty — Joe Martinez (@joemartinez1195) October 6, 2021

I guess I'm just trying to figure out why now? Why not just keep him on the roster this season to provide depth? — Jacob Detamore (The Ticket's Mr. Irrelevant) (@Kips_Big_Boy) October 6, 2021

It took us getting an elite defense to see how incredibly useless Jaylon is — Steven Johnson (@houstoncowboy) October 6, 2021

This move destroys TEAM chemistry…which is more important than talent alone. — Avant Garde (@akchadwick1) October 6, 2021

Shocking. I mean I’m surprised he even made the roster Clarence. He was always 2 steps behind his man, blown assignments, just flat out slow — Tone Dawg (@starcity12) October 6, 2021

No loyalty whatsoever. The man added depth and leadership. Why not flex him at edge and keep the defenses guessing ? Smh — RogueLeo (@RogueLeo1) October 6, 2021