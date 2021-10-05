Dallas Cowboys shockingly release former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys shockingly released former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday, per sources.

Smith led the team in tackles the past two seasons but relegated to backup duties in middle linebacker in 2021 following the emergence of rookie sensation Micah Parsons.

The team had some trade discussions with other teams but nothing materialized, per a source.

The Cowboys still must pay Smith’s full $7.2 million salary in 2021, a number that could be offset if he signs with another team.

Per a source, Smith is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for him in the NFL.

The Cowboys avoid paying his $9.2 million salary in 2022 but they were likely going to cut him after the season.

Smith signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019 that included $35.5 million in guaranteed money.