Dallas Cowboys use run game, defense to open big lead, but fends off Panthers for win

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot found lots of room during Sunday’s win against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. amccoy@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys are good.

Are they great?

That will be determined down the road.

But the Cowboys are good ... very good and still ascending.

None of that can be argued after Sunday’s workman-like 36-28 victory against the Carolina Panthers before blank fans at AT&T Stadium.

It was the team’s third straight win.

It came on a short week after their most complete performance of the season in a 41-21 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night.

And it came against a previously undefeated Panthers team that entered the game with 10 days of rest following a Thursday night game, the previous week against the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys were 0-4 all-time when facing that scenario of a short week against a team with a long-layoff.

And it came against a Panthers defense that was ranked No. 1 in the league against the pass and the run.

It was all no problem for a Cowboys team that has seemingly done whatever it has wanted to do on offense since a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was brilliantly efficient again, completing blank passes for blank yards and passing for four touchdowns.

Prescott blew the game open in the third quarter with touchdown passes of 35, 6 and 23 to receiver Amari Cooper, tight end Dalton Schultz and Cedrick Wilson to turn a 14-13 halftime deficit into a 33-14 lead.

Prescott also had a 18-yard touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin in the second quarter.

The score was 36-14 early in the fourth quarter.

While Prescott got the big score, the offense was fueled by running back Ezekiel Elliott and the ground game.