‘Big turn around with him here.’ Dallas Cowboys owner, coach, players gush over Dan Quinn

The biggest change in the Dallas Cowboys from this time a year ago is quite simple: Defense and turnover margin.

Through four games and a 1-3 record in 2020, the Cowboys had nine turnovers and and three takeaways. This season, the script has been reversed, with the Cowboys second in the league 10 takeaways, including five interceptions by Trevon Diggs, who had two more in Sunday’s 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys’ offensive, meanwhile, has only coughed up three turnovers through four weeks.

How much credit does defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deserve for this turnaround? Not only the takeaways, but the overall improvement of the defense despite having DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong, among others, out with injuries and a slew of young and inexperienced fill-ins stepping up.

“Dan’s done a phenomenal job,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’re four games in and he’s been able to establish, not only the ability of everyone to know what they are doing, but the proactive adjustment approach. Our guys are doing a phenomenal job. It’s impressive to see us play with as many different combinations so far this early in the season.”

Cowbys owner Jerry Jones said Quinn deserves all the accolades.

“I think any [credit] you want to give him [he deserves],” Jones said. “He’s not making the tackles, but look out, he might. I had a coach break his wrist one time trying to show someone how to tackle. He was beloved. I still talk about him today at my age. Quinn has that.”

Quinn’s players back up Jones’ statement.

“It’s a big deal,” Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory said about the addition of Quinn, who took over for Mike Nolan, who was fired after the 2020 season, one of the worst defensive years in franchise history. “I wish he was on the sideline. I really do. But it’s been a big turn around with him being here.”

Gregory said, it’s not just Quinn, but the entire defensive coaching staff.

“I think they all have [same] the mindset. That’s what you want,” he said. “There’s no drop-off between the three levels of the defense with DQ being the head of that. He’s smart. He knows how to put guys where they need to be to make plays. It’s fun to play for him. It’s fun to be out there. It’s a good defense we have.”

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons gushed about playing for Quinn, who has used Parsons as much as a rookie could be used in his first four career games.

“I love playing for [Quinn] because when he sees something not working, he’s not scared to go to something else and if that’s not working, something else and something else,” Parsons said. “There’s so many ways that he will use you. I’m looking at a coach and looking at a guy that comes in every day smiling. He always boosts up players. He’s a real player’s coach. He treats you like a player and a son, I would say. I’ve really grown for the guy. He’s a great dude. He helps me every day. He goes out of his way too, just to talk about life. Q’s a great dude and I really appreciate it.”

Credit McCarthy for claiming Quinn, who was the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020 before being fired.

“You just have to credit everybody involved,” McCarthy said of the defensive improvements. “It starts with Dan Quinn and the communication that goes on every day. I think our teaching environment is vastly improved from last year. That was definitely a huge emphasis for us and I think you’re seeing the benefits of it. The players are totally into it and we’re having more walk-throughs than we’ve ever had and that’s kind of where we are.”