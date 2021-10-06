Mike McCarthy calls Dallas Cowboys’ release of Jaylon Smith ‘a big-picture decision’

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said there was a number of factors that came into play when the team decided to surprisingly release former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith, but he summed it up as a big-picture team decision.

Smith’s reduced role as a backup behind rookie top-pick Micah Parsons, the opportunity to play younger play players, the risk of being on the hook for his $9.2 million contract in 2022 if he gets hurt knowing he no longer had a future in Dallas and the style of defense the team is playing under new coordinator Dan Quinn were certainly factors that have been there all season.

The timing of the move with the Cowboys (3-1) riding a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants made the move seemingly curious.

“Obviously, there is never really a good time for these type of decisions,” McCarthy said. “Basically, with all of the factors involved is why the decision was made [Tuesday].

“But you’re evaluating roster all the time. We had an extensive personnel meeting and we talked through every, single player on the roster. Once again, it was a big-picture roster move, and we felt this was the time to do it.”

McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones talked to Smith about the move Tuesday night. Smith was professional and positive, per McCarthy.

“I’m very thankful for my time with him here,” McCarthy said. “We talked about his experience here in Dallas. This wasn’t an easy decision. I mean he’s a good football player. He totally bought into the new direction of the program, everything we’ve done.”

But McCarthy said it’s clear after four games how the Cowboys want to play defense under Quinn with all the factors involved that this is the decision that “we needed to make.”

“This is about progress and a little more clarity of defensive packages and personnel groups and how we want to play,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy has no concerns about team chemistry over the release of a popular player like Smith. He did not address the move with the team.

But he did talk to some players about it personally and he knows there have been some group conversations about it.

Smith’s departure coincides with the return of linebacker Keanu Neal, who missed the past two games with COVID-19.

Neal opened the season as the starter opposite Parsons in the nickel defense. Veteran Leighton Vander Esch started for Neal in his absence and will remain a big part of the rotation.

Look for increased playing time for rookie Jabril Cox and Luke Gifford.

“I want these players to see that they have an opportunity to continue to grow,” McCarthy said. “How that shakes out? It’s really up to the players. It’s up to all the young players, all the veterans. It’s up to them to show and compete and create the opportunity for themselves.”

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 11:44 AM.