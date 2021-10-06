Jerry Jones says coach Mike McCarthy deserves high praise for Dallas Cowboys’ 3-1 start

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, left, making his point to a referee during Sunday’s victory over Carolina, deserves plenty of the credit for the team’s 3-1 start according to owner Jerry Jones. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has heard a lot of praise going around for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the team’s 3-1 start.

And he is as big a fan as anyone of the work his two coordinators have done through the first month of the season.

But Jones says don’t forget about coach Mike McCarthy when passing out praise.

Jones, speaking at the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame where he was inducted as a member of the Class of 2020 Tuesday morning, said McCarthy was the one who pushed to hire Quinn in the offseason and to retain Moore before last season.

“You wouldn’t really be counting all the marbles if you didn’t see how we got these three wins and what we’re building. I give him really so much of the credit,” Jones said of McCarthy. “He is the one, first of all, basically who wanted Quinn. ... Two people that I’m reading about a lot, Quinn and Moore. Those are the guys who he got on the table the most for.”

Moore’s offense ranks third overall, second in rushing and fourth in points per game, while quarterback Dak Prescott is second in completion percentage, third in touchdowns and fourth in quarterback rating.

The Cowboys defense, which set a franchise record for points allowed and gave up the second most yards and rushing yards in 2020, has completely turned things around under Quinn.

Quinn’s defense leads the NFL in interceptions, ranks sixth against the run and sixth in point differential.

Jones said the bottom line is the team is well-coached all around.

Also joining Jones, who played in the Cotton Bowl with the Arkansas Razorbacks, in the Hall of Fame were Kansas State quarterback Jonathan Beasley, Notre Dame receiver Tom Gatewood, Ole Miss running back Dexter McCluster, Texas defensive end Cory Redding, Boston College linebacker Bill Romanowski and former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder.

