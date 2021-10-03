Dallas Cowboys

‘Are you serious?’ Trevon Diggs helps Dallas Cowboys pull away with two more INTs

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs intercepted two more passes in the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs intercepted two more passes in the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Matt Patterson AP
ARLINGTON

Trevon Diggs keeps doing it.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback intercepted his fourth and fifth passes in a span of a few minutes in the second half Sunday to help the Cowboys pull away from the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium..

Diggs has had an interception in each of the first four games and has seven interceptions in his past nine games. He leads the NFL.

Diggs was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month last week.

He had three in 12 games as a rookie in 2020.

The Cowboys lead the Panthers 36-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service