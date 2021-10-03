‘Are you serious?’ Trevon Diggs helps Dallas Cowboys pull away with two more INTs

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs intercepted two more passes in the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. AP

Trevon Diggs keeps doing it.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback intercepted his fourth and fifth passes in a span of a few minutes in the second half Sunday to help the Cowboys pull away from the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium..

Diggs has had an interception in each of the first four games and has seven interceptions in his past nine games. He leads the NFL.

Diggs was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month last week.

He had three in 12 games as a rookie in 2020.

The Cowboys lead the Panthers 36-14 early in the fourth quarter.

ARE YOU SERIOUS!?@TrevonDiggs AGAIN! That's his 5th Int in 4 games this season #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/USMmW9LUdT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 3, 2021