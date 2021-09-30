Dallas Cowboys

NFL on notice: Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

After recording his third interception in three games, including a 59-yard return for a touchdown in Monday’s 41-21 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said he was trying to put the NFL on notice and let them know he’s here.

The message has been received loud and clear.

Diggs was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Diggs recorded nine tackles, a league-best six passes defensed and tied for the league lead with three interceptions.

He is the only player in the league with an interception in each of the first three weeks of the season.

This is the first Defensive Player of the Month award for Diggs and he joins defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (September, 2017) and linebacker Sean Lee (October, 2013 and September, 2011) as the only Cowboys to earn the honor.

