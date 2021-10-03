Dallas Cowboys running game keeps churning but team trails Carolina Panthers at half

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored on a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He has 49 yards on 10 carries in the first half. AP

It hasn’t been the most well-played first half for the Dallas Cowboys, but their running game isn’t the problem.

The Cowboys have over a 100 yards rushing at the half against a Carolina Panthers team that was allowing 45 rushing yards a game through the first three weeks. In fact, they hadn’t allowed a team more than 48 total rushing yards in an entire game through the first three weeks.

The Panthers lead at the half 14-13.

Ezekiel Elliott leads the Cowboys with 49 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He gave the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with a one-yard score midway through the first quarter.

Dak Prescott has two carries for 36 yards, including one long scamper when he fumbled a low snap and had to improvise. Tony Pollard has 16 yards on four carries.