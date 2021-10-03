Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running game keeps churning but team trails Carolina Panthers at half
It hasn’t been the most well-played first half for the Dallas Cowboys, but their running game isn’t the problem.
The Cowboys have over a 100 yards rushing at the half against a Carolina Panthers team that was allowing 45 rushing yards a game through the first three weeks. In fact, they hadn’t allowed a team more than 48 total rushing yards in an entire game through the first three weeks.
The Panthers lead at the half 14-13.
Ezekiel Elliott leads the Cowboys with 49 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. He gave the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with a one-yard score midway through the first quarter.
Dak Prescott has two carries for 36 yards, including one long scamper when he fumbled a low snap and had to improvise. Tony Pollard has 16 yards on four carries.
Comments