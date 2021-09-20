The stars came out for Dallas Cowboys win over Chargers, some in Jerry Jones’ suite

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson, front, posted a celebratory image on social media with music artist Post Malone (upper left corner), MMA fighter Conor McGregor (center, arms raised), and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (to McGregor’s left), along with other members of the Jones family Sunday after a 20-17 win against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Charlotte Jones Anderson via Twitter

When the Dallas Cowboys are in Los Angeles, there are more stars on hand than just the iconic team logo.

The Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium was attended by a slew of worldwide famous names, including LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Post Malone and Conor McGregor.

The last two — Malone, the Grapevine-bred music artist and McGregor, the Irish MMA fighter — were in the Cowboys suite. Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer posted an image of the two celebrating the victory, along with many of the Jones family, including owner Jerry Jones.

James and Johnson watched in another suite and images of the two posing for pictures circulated on social media.

Victory party with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with @TheNotoriousMMA @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/JJ80pp4c5K — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 20, 2021

