Dallas Cowboys

The stars came out for Dallas Cowboys win over Chargers, some in Jerry Jones’ suite

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson, front, posted a celebratory image on social media with music artist Post Malone (upper left corner), MMA fighter Conor McGregor (center, arms raised), and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (to McGregor’s left), along with other members of the Jones family Sunday after a 20-17 win against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson, front, posted a celebratory image on social media with music artist Post Malone (upper left corner), MMA fighter Conor McGregor (center, arms raised), and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (to McGregor’s left), along with other members of the Jones family Sunday after a 20-17 win against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Charlotte Jones Anderson Charlotte Jones Anderson via Twitter

When the Dallas Cowboys are in Los Angeles, there are more stars on hand than just the iconic team logo.

The Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium was attended by a slew of worldwide famous names, including LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Post Malone and Conor McGregor.

The last two — Malone, the Grapevine-bred music artist and McGregor, the Irish MMA fighter — were in the Cowboys suite. Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer posted an image of the two celebrating the victory, along with many of the Jones family, including owner Jerry Jones.

James and Johnson watched in another suite and images of the two posing for pictures circulated on social media.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service