Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys are on the road, but SoFi Stadium sounds more like AT&T Stadium West

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to teammates before playing the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to teammates before playing the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Ashley Landis AP

The Dallas Cowboys are playing on the road, but it might not look like it at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Cowboys Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers looks and sounds a lot like AT&T Stadium.

Early reports from the stadium before the 3:25 p.m. start indicated that plenty of Cowboys fans wee in attendance.

Of course, the Cowboys have always had a large contingent of fans in Southern California with their history of holding training camp there, most recently in Oxnard.

As Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the field after pregame warmups he tossed a towel to a large group of Cowboys fans.

It’s the Chargers home opener at SoFi Stadium, which opened up a year ago. The Chargers relocated to Los Angeles from San Diego for the 2017 season. They played the 2017-19 seasons at the Stubhub Center in Carson, Calif.

The Cowboys led 7-0 early after taking the opening kickoff 15 plays for a touchdown.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service