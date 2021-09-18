College Sports

‘Best interception ever?’ Watch Oklahoma player from Fort Worth make incredible catch

Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham, who attended Keller Central, made an incredible interception in the Sooners’ 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday.
Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham, who attended Keller Central, made an incredible interception in the Sooners’ 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday. FOX Sports via Twitter FOX Sports

FOX announcer Gus Johnson called it one of the best plays he has ever seen.

His broadcast partner Joel Klatt wondered whether it was the best interception ever.

Even still, Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley wished it had never happened.

The play in question came late in the Sooners’ game against Nebraska in Norman, Okla., Saturday.

The Cornhuskers were facing 4th and 17 at the Sooners’ 24 when Adrian Martinez threw a pass towards the goal line. Oklahoma sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham, who attended Keller Central, jumped in front of the receiver and snagged the pass high in the air with his right hand. As he fell to the ground Graham cradled the ball for the interception.

“That may have been the best play I have ever seen,” Johnson said at the moment.

Later, after the Sooners had held on for a 23-16 win, it was named the play of the game, of course.

“Could this be the best interception ever?” Klatt asked.

“Wow, what a play,” Johnson added.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

During his post-game interview on FOX, however, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was less enthusiastic.

“Great play by D.J. there, but I wish it had been incomplete,” he said. “It would have saved us about 20 yards of field position.”

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 2:39 PM.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service