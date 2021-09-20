Dallas Cowboys running back controversy? ‘Long as we’re winning, everything is fine.’

The Dallas Cowboys told everyone to chill out about their running game.

They showed why in Sunday’s 20-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys rushed for 198 yards on 31 carries after opening the season with just 60 yards on 18 attempts. In contrast, the Chargers finished with 95 rushing yards on 19 carries.

The change in game plan, however, was expected. Against, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were the No. 1 defense against the run a year ago, the Cowboys were practically begged to stay pass-heavy as Bucs defenders filled the box. The Chargers play deeper, with fewer defenders near the line of scrimmage. They were, in fact, begging the Cowboys to run.

The Cowboys took advantage rushing into light boxes against the Chargers gaining 128 yards on 21 carries (6.1 YPC).



Cowboys RBs (vs Light Boxes)



Ezekiel Elliott: 11 carries, 55 yards (5.0 YPC)

Tony Pollard: 8 carries, 55 yards (6.9 YPC)#DALvsLAC | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/DGwt7Ns0gm — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2021

So that’s what the Cowboys did.

Tony Pollard rushed 13 times for a team-high 109 yards and a touchdown. It’s his third-career 100-yard game and first since Dec. 15, 2019. He also had three catches for 31 yards. Pollard praised offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s strategy.

“He did a great job calling the plays this week, especially after the game we had last week with an explosive offense [opponent],” Pollard said. “We were able to show we could move the ball up and down the field. We did a good job switching it up.”

Ezekiel Elliott rushed 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 26 yards.

It’s the most rushing yards the Cowboys have gained since their season finale against Washington on Dec. 29, 2019. They had 223 yards on 36 carries that day. It was their fourth game with 200 or more yards that season.

In 2020, the Cowboys’ rushing zenith was 180 yards on 31 attempts in a win at Minnesota on Nov. 22.

The Cowboys’ run production wasn’t only about a switch in game plan. The offensive line had All-Pro right guard Zack Martin back after he missed the opener because he had contracted COVID-19. Although they’re missing right tackle La’el Collins, who’s out with a five-game suspension, Terence Steele stepped in and earned praise from his teammates.

“He played unbelievable,” Martin said. “We talked, if we had the center slide going right, trying to get out there and help him, and the times I did, he didn’t need it. He did an outstanding job. We know with Terence how much work he put in this offseason and through training camp, and we know he’s fully capable to be out there. He did an awesome job.”

Elliott’s five-yard score late in the first quarter came courtesy of Steele and gave the Cowboys a 14-3 lead.

‘That’s one of the greater feelings, especially when the ball comes right behind you and he scores,” Steele said. “There’s not too many feelings in the world that match that. The jitters got out of me after the first series.”

Pollard dismissed questions about playing time with Elliott.

“We just wanted to go with who’s hot. We both feed off each other,” he said. “If he was hot, we would have went that way. It just turned out this way. We’re good. As long as we’re winning, everything is fine.”