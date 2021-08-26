Dak Prescott fully cleared for season opener; Dallas Cowboys ready to rock and roll

All the systems are go for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott as they begin to turn their attention toward the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The shoulder strain that sidelined him from practice and all preseason games since July 28 has healed enough for him to be fully cleared.

Prescott got in some team work on Wednesday for the first time in a month and aced the test.

He is no longer on a pitch count and has no more practice limitations.

“I thought he looked great (yesterday). We’re fired up,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Thursday. “We’re not looking at anything from a limitation standpoint. We’re just playing ball at this point.

“We are at that point where we are ready to rock and roll. We’re getting ready for the regular season and Tampa Bay.”

Prescott will not play in the preseason finale Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cooper Rush will get the start and split reps with Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci as they battle for the No. 2 job down to the final game.

Rush is the favorite and likely would have to have to stumble against the Jaguars to relinquish the position.

Prescott will throw before the game and continue to ramp his preparation for the season opener in what will be his first game since suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle against the New York Giants last October.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Cowboys had hoped to get Prescott some game reps in the preseason before being set back by the shoulder strain.

They know there will be rust against the Buccaneers but they will do as much work in practice as possible to create some chemistry and continuity with the first-team offense.

The Cowboys are simply happy that Prescott is good to go.

“He’s in a great place right now,” Moore said. “I think we all love where he’s at. I think he’s worked his tail off in everything he could possibly do. We’re just going to go for it.”