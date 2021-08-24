Cooper Rush takes lead in battle for Dallas Cowboys No. 2 QB job, will start Sunday

After his impressive showing Saturday in the 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans, Cooper Rush was expected to take the lead over Garrett Gilbert in the battle for the No. 2 quarterback job behind Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made it official on Monday.

Rush will take the first team reps in practice this week and start Sunday in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He has earned this opportunity. Absolutely,” McCarthy said.

Rush completed 10-of-12 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in five possessions against the Texans.

Gilbert, who has worked as the No. 2 quarterback since the end of last season and has gotten all the first team reps with Prescott absent with a shoulder strain, started the first two preseason games and led the Cowboys to no touchdowns.

On Saturday, he he had his worst performance. His fumble after a sack on the opening drive led a Texans’ touchdown.

The Cowboys gave him one more series of work before giving the ball to Rush.

Rush immediately guided the first team offense to its first touchdown of the preseason. He has battled shoulder and back injuries early in camp.

Gilbert has completed 19-of-34 passes for 214 yards, playing largely with the first team offense. He has a 74.9 quarterback rating.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Rush has completed 25-of-38 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. His quarterback rating is 102.5.

While Gilbert has the stronger arm, Rush makes quicker decisions and runs the offense at a crisper pace.

He also has a better feel for playing the position under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Rush was Prescott’s primary backup from 2017-19.

The Cowboys let Rush go when they signed Andy Dalton as the backup last season, but they brought him back following Prescott’s ankle injury and then signed him to the practice squad.

“You know, I’ve been around it for five years pretty much. So, it’s definitely a comfort level,” Rush said. “You get a good flow of how he calls the game, kind of what’s coming next. As you put in during the week you obviously you don’t have to scramble your brain, what’s going on, and stuff like that so that you’re really comfortable with it.”

He is also comfortable in the No. 2 job, again.