Argyle legend Nick Ralston calls chance to play for Dallas Cowboys ‘blessing from God’

The last year has been a long wait filled with a lot of weights for Nick Ralston.

The rookie fullback who grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan is trying to make the team’s roster as training camp draws to a close. He had a historic career at Argyle High School, including playing in three state title games at the Cowboys’ home stadium.

He played four years at Arizona State (including a redshirt 2015 freshman season) before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe in 2019 for his senior year.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, canceled most senior days and he went undrafted. Ralston kept working out and kept working toward a shot at an NFL camp. The Cowboys signed him in May as an undrafted free agent.

“I grew up a Cowboys fan my whole life,” Ralston said. “It’s been a long journey. To put in all that work for an additional year all by myself, every day, six hours in the gym and on the field … to see that I’m here, it’s just a blessing from God. And every day I’m taking advantage of my opportunities.”

Ralston, 24, knows his best shot at making the Cowboys’ 53-man roster is through special teams.

“I have to be versatile on offense as well as special teams,” he said. “but I think with my body type and skill set I can play a lot of different positions.”

At Louisiana-Monroe, Ralston mostly played tight end. He started all 14 games and caught 15 passes for 100 yards and four touchdowns.

Ralston, who is listed at 6-foot, 237 pounds, is hoping his physical toughness gives him an edge in making the roster.

“I think I’m more of a throwback guy,” he said. “Extremely tough, does the dirty work. I can do some things out of the backfield, but one of my best traits is how physical I am. The willingness I have to run head-first into a linebacker.”

He’s played that way since Pee-Wee, he said. “Put your two screws into their chest and just blow them up,” Ralston said, referring to the two screws holding a face mask atop a helmet.

He certainly showed his toughness at Argyle. He rushed for almost 6,300 yards and had 100 touchdowns while helping the Eagles play in three state championship games in his freshman, junior and senior years. Argyle won the Class 3A Division II title his junior season in 2013. But they lost the Class 4A Division I championship a year later in double overtime against Navasota despite Ralston rushing 54 times for 225 yards and three scores.

“That left a bitter taste in my mouth but to get back there on that field it was special to me,” he said. “With that star on your helmet, it’s really special.”

He is trying to learn as much as he can from Ezekiel Elliott, who he called a “special back and a good guy.”

“He really treats rookies well,” Ralston said. “Zeke is so intelligent and so helpful. I’m just trying to absorb everything from him like a sponge.”

Ralston’s chances of making the roster ramped up when Sewo Olonilua went down with a neck injury in the first preseason game.

“Nick has done a nice job. His opportunities came fast,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. “Nick jumped in there and took advantage and took advantage of the opportunity. I’m really happy for Nick. He has been an awesome guy to have on our roster.”