Dak Prescott throws with some ‘pop’ as he returns to Dallas Cowboys practice

Dak Prescott was back on the field and participating in live Dallas Cowboys practice on Wednesday.

And by all accounts, the quarterback looks fine.

Prescott hadn’t thrown in a competitive practice situation since July 27 when he left with a strained throwing shoulder.

He completed 11 of 12 passes over nearly 20 snaps during team seven-on-seven drills at The Star in Frisco. Among his more impressive throws was a 25-yard pass down the sideline that hit tight end Blake Jarwin in stride.

Coach Mike McCarthy said last week that Prescott would not play until the season opener Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay. The Cowboys play the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon Sunday in the preseason finale at AT&T Stadium.

Dak looks really good. He’s throwing the ball with some pop,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “He looks like he’s progressing good.”

Prescott, of course, missed the final 11 games last season after a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

“I’m sure he’d rather not have to take those steps and be out here for the full camp but he’s a grinder,” Elliott said. “He’s a true pro. Just the amount of work he puts in to get back where he is from the ankle and [now] this strained muscle. It’s a true testament to the leader and the player he is. I’m excited to get him back.

“Dak always keeps the same energy, whether he’s going to be out there or working on the side. That’s just the type of guy he is.”

