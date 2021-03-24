The battle for who will be the next Dallas Cowboys cornerback is heating up

The battle to be the first cornerback selected in the NFL Draft and possibly the Dallas Cowboys pick at No. 10 heated up on Wednesday with Jaycee Horn’s impressive performance at South Carolina’s pro day.

Horn posted incredible numbers that effectively closed — if not outright erased — the gap between himself and the previous consensus top two cornerbacks, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Horn posted a 41.5-inch vertical leap, a broad jump of 11-foot-1 and a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds.

Horn, 21, who was already a considered a first-round pick but was ranked behind Surtain and Farley, put on a show one day after Surtain’s pro day seemingly secured CB1 status.

Surtain, who turns 21 on April 14, measured in at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds and produced 39-inch vertical and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump at Alabama on Tuesday. He clocked unofficial times of 4.42 seconds and 4.46 seconds in the 40.

Farley, 22, was previously considered the top cornerback in the draft but he underwent minor back surgery on Tuesday and may drop in the draft as a result of having that procedure.

Even if Horn does not pass Surtain, he still have may put himself in play for the Cowboys. The team will most certainly take a cornerback early in the draft with the 10th pick as the likely target.

Surtain could be off the board before the Cowboys pick. The Atlanta Falcons at 4, the Cincinnati Bengals at 5, the Detroit Lions at 7 and the Denver Broncos at 9 could all be targeting a cornerback as well.

Horn said he had a meeting scheduled with the Cowboys after his pro day.