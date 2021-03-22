Star-Telegram’s first mock draft of 2021 has the Dallas Cowboys picking a cornerback

When it comes to draft philosophy, the Dallas Cowboys will forever opt for the “best player available” model. That’s how they wound up selecting receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick last year.

But as the Cowboys have worked through free agency, there is no question that their top need heading into the 2021 NFL Draft is at cornerback.

The team has already beefed up the defensive line and is making moves at safety.

The loss of Chido Awuzie to the Cincinnati Bengals has crystallized their focus for an upgrade at cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs.

And possibly, lucky for them, the need at cornerback should line up with the best player available when they pick at No. 10.

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II are the top options who could be available, but things could get a little dicey if Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are still available.

Still, the easy answer for the Cowboys is to take the cornerback. But which one?

Here is the Star-Telegram’s first 2021 NFL mock draft:

1. Jaguars (1-15) — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jr.

This has been a no-brainer since the end of the season. Don’t overthink it. Lawrence is going to Jacksonville.

2. Jets (2-14) — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, Jr.

They lost the Lawrence Sweepstakes, but they are taking a QB. It’s down to Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

3. Dolphins from Texans (4-12) — Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU, Jr.

Miami is ripe for a trade down for a team looking to draft a QB. If they stick, look for them to take a receiver.

4. Falcons (4-12) — Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, Jr.

Atlanta has needs across the board, but Fields is the perfect pick to groom under Alex Smith.

5. Bengals (4-11-1) — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, Jr.

Cincinnati must invest in protecting Joe Burrow, their franchise QB. And Sewell is the best tackle in the draft.

6. Eagles (4-11-1) — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, Jr.

Philadelphia needs help at WR, but they can’t pass on this rare breed who would be best for QB Jalen Hurts.

7. Lions (5-11) — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, Jr.

QB Jared Goff needs weapons and Detroit lost WRs Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency.

8. Panthers (5-11) — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State, So.

If they don’t trade for Deshaun Watson, Lance is the perfect pick for them to groom behind Teddy Bridgewater

9. Broncos (5-11) — Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern, Sr.

Denver picked up two veteran cornerbacks in free agency. Now, they need to address the offensive line.

10. Cowboys (6-10) — Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Jr.

Getting the pick of the litter at CB is the dream scenario. Farley gets the nod over Patrick Surtain II, but this is close.

11. Giants (6-10) — Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State, Sr.

Parsons is a potential game changer at linebacker. This is a great pick for a defense that’s already pretty good.

12. 49ers (6-10) — Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan, Sr.

At 6-3 and 270 pounds, Paye is powerful and athletic. He can stop the run and get to the quarterback.

13. Chargers (7-9) — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, Jr.

Los Angeles would not pass up on a playmaker like Surtain should he surprisingly fall this far down the board.

14. Vikings (7-9) — Greg Rousseau, DE, Miami, Soph.

Rousseau opted out of the 2021 season, but the talent is there. And Minnesota needs help on defense.

15. Patriots (7-9) — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, Jr.

Cam Newton isn’t the long-term answer in New England, so Jones heading to Foxborough just makes sense.

16. Cardinals (8-8) — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, Jr.

All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson is gone, but Horn fits right in and fills a huge need for Arizona.

17. Raiders (8-8) — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC, Jr.

Las Vegas has to address its offensive line after trading Trent Brown and releasing Rodney Hudson.

18. Dolphins (10-6) — Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Sr.

Darrisaw falling to Miami is a huge gift, and it gives QB Tua Tagovailoa more protection.

19. Washington Football Team (7-9) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, Sr.

Owusu-Koramoah is an explosive athlete who can make plays from sideline to sideline.

20. Bears (8-8) — Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota, Jr.

Bateman is a big target (6-2, 210 pounds) with great hands. He’d be a perfect complement to Allen Robinson.

21. Colts (11-5) — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, Sr.

T.Y. Hilton is not the player he once was. QB Carson Wentz is happy the Heisman Trophy winner falls to Indianapolis.

22. Titans (11-5) — Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU, Jr.

The hard-hitting TCU safety goes to Tennessee, where there’s a need following the release of Kenny Vaccaro.

23. Jets from Seahawks (12-4) — Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami, Jr.

New Jets head coach Robert Saleh needs help building a pass rush, and Phillips is relentless.

24. Steelers (12-4) — Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, Sr.

Pittsburgh must improve its running game. The powerful Harris is the perfect fit for that offense.

25. Jaguars from Rams (10-6) — Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State, Sr..

Now that you’ve got Lawrence, you need to protect him. Jenkins is the best option late in the first round.

26. Browns (11-5) — Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa, Jr.

Cleveland needs to improve at linebacker. Collins is a run stopper with size, athleticism and positional flexibility.

27. Ravens (11-5) — Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia, So.

Baltimore needs edge help and Ojulari (8.5 sacks, 12.5 TFLs and 4 FFs in 2020) has star potential.

28. Saints (12-4) — Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue, So.

Emmanuel Sanders is gone. The speedy Moore would be a nice fit opposite a healthy Michael Thomas.

29. Packers (13-3) — Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern, Jr.

Newsome would be a nice fit opposite Jaire Alexander. He’s an upgrade over Kevin King.

30. Bills (13-3) — Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia, Jr.

Either Campbell or fellow UGA teammate Eric Stokes would be good fits as Buffalo looks to beef up its secondary.

31. Chiefs (14-2) — Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, Sr.

As seen in the Super Bowl, Kansas City needs help at tackle even after getting some short-term help in free agency.

32. Buccaneers (11-5) — Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama, So.

Last season’s championship game defensive MVP (5 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack) has enormous potential.