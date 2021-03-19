Dallas Cowboys begin upgrades in free agency with influx of talent on defensive line

While the Dallas Cowboys never planned to spend a lot of money in free agency after signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract, their plan of action was clear.

The primary focus has been upgrading the talent on a defense that gave up more points in 2020 than any other year in franchise history and allowed the second-most yards and rushing yards ever. The first step was the firing of former defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and the hiring of Dan Quinn to replace him.

The Cowboys got started in essence on Thursday with the addition of three bodies to the defensive line, including defensive tackles Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban and defensive end Tarell Basham.

Basham, who played the past two 2 1/2 seasons with the New York Jets, is getting a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million, according to sources.

Urban, who played the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, and Watkins, who played the last four seasons with the Houston Texans, got one-year deals.

The Cowboys still have needs at linebacker, safety and cornerback.

But they focused up front first in bolstering the defense line with hopes of addressing the team’s abominable run defense.

Consider that in the first 60 years of the franchise that Cowboys gave up more than 290 yards rushing in a game just once. In 2020, they gave up 294 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens and a club-record 307 yards to the Cleveland Browns en route to allowing the second-most yards on the ground in the NFL.

Basham, who finished with 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles with the Jets in 2020. He can set the edge at defensive end against the run and get to the quarterback. His 10 quarterback hits in 2020 would have led the Cowboys and his 23 quarterback pressures would have finished second behind defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Basham, 27, will compete with pass-rush specialist Randy Gregory for a starting role opposite Lawrence and he adds to the young depth at the position that also includes 23-year-olds Dorance Armstrong, Bradley Anae and RonDell Carter.

Urban and Watkins will be counted on to upgrade the interior of the defensive line that currently features Neville Gallimore, Antwaun Woods, Justin Hamilton and Trysten Hill, who is coming off ACL surgery.

Urban has a chance to be an immediate starter as what he does best is what the Cowboys need the most. Pro Football Focus gave Urban the third-highest run defense grade of any NFL interior lineman in 2020 after recording 36 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks with the Bears.

Watkins had 27 tackles and 2 sacks with the Texans last season.

Gallimore was the only defensive tackle on the Cowboys with more tackles in 2020 with 28.

The Cowboys are just beginning their defensive upgrades but they already improved the depth and increased the competition up front in the trenches, which is where everything starts on defense.