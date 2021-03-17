Dallas Cowboys bolster need at cornerback by keeping one of their own in Jourdan Lewis

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is back with the Dallas Cowboys on a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, including $8 million guaranteed.

Lewis returns one day after fellow cornerback Chido Awuzie left for the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year deal for $21.7 million.

Lewis is a slot cornerback and will compete with Anthony Brown inside.

But this move doesn’t alter the need for the Cowboys to find a starter opposite Trevon Diggs on the outside.

The team is still in the market for a veteran cornerback at the right price and it will most certainly address the position early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II have already been mocked to the Cowboys with the 10th pick in the first round of the draft. South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn is considered a trade-down option in the first round.

Lewis has 26 starts in 61 career games since joining the Cowboys in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has 176 combined tackles, 19 passes defended and four interceptions.

His best season was in 2020 when had 13 starts, recorded 59 tackles and had seven tackles for losses.