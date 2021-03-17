Dallas Cowboys have key needs in free agency, needs that might remain for a while

NFL free agency has officially begun and the Dallas Cowboys remain stuck in neutral.

The Cowboys traditionally don’t do a lot of business during the first week of free agency when the big money is flying. They prefer to wait to shop for bargains in the second and third wave.

Besides, the Cowboys secured their big-ticket item before free agency even started with the signing of quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract.

And they have made some smaller moves with the additions of deep snapper Jacob McQuaide and backup tackle Ty Nsehke on one-year deals. They have also retained fifth receiver Noah Brown and backup cornerback C.J. Goodwin.

It’s a start, but the Cowboys still have urgent needs at cornerback, safety, linebacker and defensive line, and they will look to fill where they can in free agency as well as the NFL Draft next month.

Cornerback was always at the top of the list, but it became an even more critical need when Chido Awuzie joined the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year deal. Awuzie had started 42 of 49 games for the Cowboys since 2017.

The Cowboys need a starter opposite Trevon Diggs. They also need to add depth at the position with slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis also expected to depart in free agency.

Signing a veteran or two would be ideal for them in free agency.

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II have already been mocked on the Cowboys with the 10th pick in the first round of the draft. South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn is a considered a trade-down option in the first round.

Safety is a perpetual offseason need for a Cowboys team that has refused to invest in the position with money in free agency or a top draft pick.

Xavier Woods has started 48 games at strong safety since joining the team as a sixth-round pick in 2017. But he has not made a big enough impact to warrant a second contract as a free agent, leaving Donovan Wilson as the only returning starter.

The Cowboys have already been in touch with two former Atlanta Falcons safeties, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee. Both are familiar with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the Falcons head coach the past five seasons.

Neal was a 2016 first-round pick of the Falcons and he made the Pro Bowl in 2017, but he tore his ACL in 2018 and his Achilles in 2019. He started 14 games in 2020, however, the Falcons decided not to retain him. Neal is a strong safety who could spin down to linebacker.

Kazee suffered a torn Achilles in 2020, but is now healthy and ready to go. He is a free safety who can play in the slot.

Neither man is going to demand top dollar in free agency, however, it’s a position the Cowboys will certainly address in the draft.

Linebacker is also a huge need with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith as the only proven performers on the roster. Vander Esch has missed 13 games the past two seasons with injuries.

Veteran backup Sean Lee is expected to retire. And Joe Thomas, who started four games in 2020, signed with the Houston Texans. The Cowboys need a third starter and someone who could provide depth.

The Cowboys are also looking for help at defensive end and defensive tackle. DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory are the projected starters at defensive end, but the Cowboys need more edge pass rush help.

Aldon Smith, who had five sacks last season, is a free agent and not guaranteed to return.

The Cowboys could also use an influx of talent at defensive tackle to help bolster a defense that was second worst in franchise history against the run in 2020. They also have no proven interior pass rushers on the roster.

Bottom line, the Cowboys are riddled with needs on the defensive side of the ball and they are going to need to get these spots filled with capable talent if they’re to build a winner around Prescott .