Dallas Cowboys are officially in market for cornerbacks in the draft and free agency

With free agent cornerback Chido Awuzie agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys marching orders for the 2021 NFL Draft and the rest of free agency have been crystallized.

The team is officially in the market for a top cornerback to play opposite 2020 second-round pick Trevon Diggs.

That could come with the 10th pick in the 2021 draft as well as a veteran or two in free agency.

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II have already been mocked on the Cowboys at 10. South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn is a considered a trade-down option in the first round.

It was the plan anyway, as no push was made to keep Awuzie, who started 42 of 49 games over the last four years.

But now it’s crystal clear what the Cowboys must do.

It’s also another example of how disappointing the 2017 draft was for the Cowboys.

There is a good chance that receiver Noah Brown, a seventh-round pick, is the only player from the nine-man 2017 draft who’ll still be on the team in 2021.

Defensive end Taco Charlton, the first-round pick, was deemed a bust in 2019 and cut.

Only safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Jourdan Lewis remain. Both are free agents and are expected to find new clubs over the next few days or weeks.

Woods’ likely departure also puts them in the market for a safety, as expected.

The Cowboys did retain the services of cornerback C.J. Goodwin on a 2-year, $3.5 million deal.

He is a reserve cornerback and a core special teams player who led the Cowboys with 10 tackles on special teams in 2020.

The Cowboys have eight cornerbacks under contract for 2021, including Diggs, Goodwin, Anthony Brown, Reggie Robinson II, Rashard Robinson, Maurice Canady, Kemon Hall and Deante Burton.

Only Diggs is a lock for a roster spot.