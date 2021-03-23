Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II might’ve just nailed the Dallas Cowboys’ draft pick

The Dallas Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy got an up close and personal look at the cornerback they might select with the team’s first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II more than solidified himself as a legitimate take with Cowboys’ 10th overalll pick following an impressive performance at his pro day workout Tuesday, the same day that Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, another potential selection, was scheduled to undergo minor back surgery,

And they plan to have more conversations with South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn on Wednesday as well as hosting two free agent safeties — former Indianapolis Colt Malik Hooker and former Atlanta Falcon Damontae Kazee — on visits to the team’s headquarters at The Star in Frisco, sources have said.

But Tuesday was all about Surtain’s performance, who wowed under the watchful eye of McCarthy and the other Cowboys personnel at the workout. Other NFL coaches and executives were on hand as well.

Surtain measured in at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds and produced whopping 39-inch vertical and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. He answered any questions about his speed in the 40-yard dash by clocking unofficial times of 4.42 seconds and 4.46 seconds.

The Cowboys were in need of a starting cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs, even before Chido Awuzie’s free agency departure for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s now critical that they choose a cornerback in the first two rounds.

The only problem is that Surtain performed so well on Tuesday that he could be off the board before the Cowboys pick at 10. The Atlanta Falcons at 4, the Cincinnati Bengals at 5, the Detroit Lions at 7 and the Denver Broncos at 9 could all be targeting a cornerback as well.

Farley was considered the top cornerback in the draft but his surgery may cause him to drop in the draft.

For that reason, all eyes are now on Horn, who talked to the media on Tuesday. He said he has already had brief conversations with the Cowboys, and has a meeting scheduled with them after his pro day workout on Wednesday.

The Cowboys want to get a closer look at the recoveries of Hooker and Kazee, who are both are coming off season-ending Achilles injuries.

Even though the Cowboys came to terms on a one-year deal with former Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal, the team is still looking to add to the position.

Kazee and Hooker are free safety prospects and the Cowboys are looking to decide which is the best fit for their scheme.

Kazee is familiar with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the head coach with the Falcons the past six seasons. He had 10 interceptions in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Hooker was a 2017 first-round pick of the Colts who has battled injuries through his career, but he’s still believed to have a tremendous upside.