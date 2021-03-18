Latest Dallas Cowboys’ free agency transactions includes three defensive linemen

The Dallas Cowboys continued their bargain-shopping approach to free agency, agreeing to terms on a one-year contracts with defensive linemen Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban and a two-year deal with defensive Tarell Basham.

Watkins, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, had two sacks in 11 starts last season for the Houston Texans at defensive end in the 3-4. The Cowboys announced his addition Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Watkins will move inside to tackle in the Cowboys’ 4-3 scheme.

Urban’s wife broke the news on her Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Urban started eight of the 16 games he played for the Chicago Bears last season and finished the year with 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He signed with Chicago during the 2019 season after being released by the Tennessee Titans and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Both will be part of the Cowboys tackle rotation with Antwaun Woods, Neville Gallimore, Justin Hamilton and Trysten Hill, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last October.

Barring a setback, Hill should be ready to go for the start of training camp in July.

Basham, who is getting a two-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, started 12 games and appeared in 30 others in the last 2 1/2 seasons with the New York Jets.

In 2020, Basham finished with 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in playing all 16 games.

He is will compete with Randy Gregory for a starting spot at defensive end opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys saw backup tight end Blake Bell return to the Kansas Chiefs one year after coming to Dallas as a free agent. Bell played for the Chiefs in 2019.

Bell is the fifth player to leave in free agency, joining tackle Cam Erving (Panthers), linebacker Joe Thomas (Texans), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (Bengals) and quarterback Andy Dalton (Bears).

In addition to Watkins and Urban, the Cowboys have added long snapper Jake McQuaide (Rams) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (Bills).

The Cowboys have retained quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Noah Brown, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract last week and will be the team’s only big-ticket signing.

Safety Xavier Woods, defensive end Aldon Smith and center Joe Looney, who were all regular starters for the Cowboys in 2020, top the list of free agents still unsigned.

The others are defensive end Tyrone Crawford, linebacker Sean Lee, linebacker Justin March, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur.

Lee and Crawford are contemplating retirement.