Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TV, stream, time, spread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

The Bucs will be the first team in history to play a Super Bowl in their home venue, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The teams met Nov. 29 in Tampa and the Chiefs held on for a 27-24 win. Kansas City led 17-0 after the first quarter and 20-7 at the half. Tyreek Hill had a huge game, including touchdown receptions of 75, 44 and 20 yards. The Patriots rallied with two Tom Brady touchdown passes to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough. Patrick Mahomes finished with 462 yards and three touchdowns on 37 of 49 passing. Brady had 345 yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 41 passing, but also threw two interceptions.

The defending champion Chiefs finished with an AFC-best 14-2 record, won the AFC West and beat the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at home in the playoffs. The Bucs (11-5) finished second in the NFC South and beat the Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on the road.

Kansas City Chiefs (16-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-5)

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday



Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.



TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11) Jim Nantz and Tony Romo with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely, plus rules analyst Gene Steratore



Streaming: Free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App; Also on CBS All Access (subscription required)



Radio: KTCK/1310 AM, 96.7 FM “The Ticket”



Line: Chiefs -3 (Over/under: 56)