Former Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten is new head coach at Argyle Liberty Christian

Jason Witten was not out of work for long.

The former Dallas Cowboys tight end, who announced is retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons last Wednesday, was named the new head football coach at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle.

Witten has always planned on coaching after his playing days were over, and he had several opportunities to be an assistant coach in the NFL or on the collegiate level.

But Liberty Christian had a leg up on all other spots since that’s where his kids go to school, and Witten wanted to be close to his family.

The school highlighted the family connection in announcing the Witten hire via Twitter on Monday: “Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach.”

Witten replaces Steven Greek as football coach at the school.

Witten, the fourth-leading receiver in NFL history, played the first 16 seasons of his career with the Cowboys before spending last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He caught more passes for more yards than any player in Cowboys history and he was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times in his career.

He will sign a one-day contract in March to officially retire with the Cowboys.