Cole Beasley ‘sucked it up,’ played 3 Bills playoff games with a broken leg

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley runs from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland in Sunday’s loss in the AFC Championship. Beasley announced Monday that he partially broke his fibula in Week 16. AP

Cole Beasley is a tough football player.

We already knew that after watching him with the Dallas Cowboys, SMU and even Little Elm High School.

But perhaps we didn’t appreciate just how tough.

Beasley, who is in his second season with the Buffalo Bills after seven with the Cowboys, disclosed during an interview session Monday that he played three playoff games, including Sunday’s AFC Championship game, with a partially fractured fibula.

Beasley downplayed the severity of the injury and said it will require no surgery.

“It was bad the first game I played but after that, it’s kind of … you take a few meds and suck it up,” Beasley said. “It’s nothing that needs to be repaired. This game I felt pretty good.”

Apparently, Beasley broke it in the regular-season finale on Dec. 28. He has seven catches for 57 yards in a wild card win against the Colts on Jan. 9 but he was only targeted twice had no receptions in the divisional round win against the Ravens. He had seven catches for 88 yards in the Bills’ 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in Sunday’s championship.

Beasley finished the season with a career high 82 receptions for a career high 967 yards.

